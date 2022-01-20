Haverford Trust Co Reduces Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Haverford Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 173.2% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQD opened at $128.13 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.63. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $127.87 and a 52-week high of $136.78.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

