Head-To-Head Analysis: RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) and Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:MNTS)

RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) and Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:MNTS) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

RocketLab has a beta of -5.02, indicating that its stock price is 602% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stable Road Acquisition has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares RocketLab and Stable Road Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RocketLab N/A N/A -$12.34 million N/A N/A Stable Road Acquisition N/A N/A -$42.99 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for RocketLab and Stable Road Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RocketLab 0 1 4 0 2.80 Stable Road Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

RocketLab presently has a consensus target price of 18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 82.74%. Stable Road Acquisition has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 161.10%. Given Stable Road Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Stable Road Acquisition is more favorable than RocketLab.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.5% of RocketLab shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.3% of Stable Road Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.8% of Stable Road Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares RocketLab and Stable Road Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RocketLab N/A N/A N/A Stable Road Acquisition N/A 176.16% 34.57%

Summary

Stable Road Acquisition beats RocketLab on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RocketLab

Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.

About Stable Road Acquisition

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Venice, California.

