Head to Head Comparison: eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) vs. UMC (OTCMKTS:UMCN)

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) and UMC (OTCMKTS:UMCN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for eHealth and UMC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score eHealth 0 7 3 0 2.30 UMC 0 0 0 0 N/A

eHealth presently has a consensus price target of $39.22, suggesting a potential upside of 74.87%. Given eHealth’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe eHealth is more favorable than UMC.

Volatility & Risk

eHealth has a beta of -0.11, indicating that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UMC has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares eHealth and UMC’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eHealth $582.77 million 1.02 $45.45 million ($0.93) -24.12 UMC N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

eHealth has higher revenue and earnings than UMC.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.6% of eHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of eHealth shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of UMC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares eHealth and UMC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eHealth -2.10% -1.28% -0.95% UMC N/A N/A N/A

Summary

UMC beats eHealth on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc. engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans. The Individual, Family, and Small Business segment includes commissions earned from the sale of individual and family and small business health insurance plans and ancillary products sold to non-Medicare-eligible customers. The company was founded by Vipool Mohanlal Patel in November 14, 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

UMC Company Profile

UMC, Inc. engages in the provision of medical insurance claims and accounts receivable management services. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

