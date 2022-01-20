Head to Head Review: CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) & Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI)

CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) and Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

CSL has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rockwell Medical has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CSL and Rockwell Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSL $10.31 billion 9.09 $2.38 billion N/A N/A Rockwell Medical $62.20 million 0.77 -$30.89 million ($0.34) -1.50

CSL has higher revenue and earnings than Rockwell Medical.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CSL and Rockwell Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CSL 0 5 1 0 2.17 Rockwell Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

Rockwell Medical has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 489.39%. Given Rockwell Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rockwell Medical is more favorable than CSL.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of CSL shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.6% of Rockwell Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Rockwell Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CSL and Rockwell Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSL N/A N/A N/A Rockwell Medical -52.46% -144.56% -48.07%

Summary

CSL beats Rockwell Medical on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CSL

CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of biopharmaceutical and allied products. It operates through the CSL Behring and Seqirus segments. The CSL Behring segment provides plasma therapies and conducts early stage research on plasma and non plasma therapies. The Seqirus segment involves in the production of non-plasma biotherapeutic products and develops influenza related products. The company was founded on November 2, 1961 and is headquartered in Parkville, Australia.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

