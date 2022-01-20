Head-To-Head Survey: CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) versus BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY)

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) and BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get CalAmp alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CalAmp and BlackSky Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CalAmp 0 1 1 0 2.50 BlackSky Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

CalAmp presently has a consensus price target of $14.25, indicating a potential upside of 145.27%. Given CalAmp’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe CalAmp is more favorable than BlackSky Technology.

Volatility and Risk

CalAmp has a beta of 2.39, indicating that its share price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackSky Technology has a beta of -0.12, indicating that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CalAmp and BlackSky Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CalAmp -8.90% -1.58% -0.34% BlackSky Technology N/A -721.47% -18.84%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CalAmp and BlackSky Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CalAmp $308.59 million 0.68 -$56.31 million ($0.79) -7.35 BlackSky Technology N/A N/A -$15.27 million N/A N/A

BlackSky Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CalAmp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.4% of CalAmp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of BlackSky Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of CalAmp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CalAmp beats BlackSky Technology on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offers solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets. The company segments include Telematics System and Software and Subscription Services. CalAmp was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

About BlackSky Technology

BlackSky Holdings Inc. is a provider of real-time geospatial intelligence and global monitoring services. BlackSky Holdings Inc., formerly known as Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp., is based in United States.

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.