Head-To-Head Survey: Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) & Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) and Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Solo Brands and Callaway Golf’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solo Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Callaway Golf $1.59 billion 2.86 -$126.93 million $2.14 11.41

Solo Brands has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Callaway Golf.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.4% of Callaway Golf shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Callaway Golf shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Solo Brands and Callaway Golf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solo Brands N/A N/A N/A Callaway Golf 11.00% 4.84% 2.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Solo Brands and Callaway Golf, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solo Brands 0 0 7 0 3.00 Callaway Golf 0 2 9 0 2.82

Solo Brands presently has a consensus target price of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 124.58%. Callaway Golf has a consensus target price of $40.18, indicating a potential upside of 64.54%. Given Solo Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Solo Brands is more favorable than Callaway Golf.

Summary

Callaway Golf beats Solo Brands on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Solo Brands Company Profile

Solo Brands Inc. is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc. is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands. The company was founded by Ely Reeves Callaway, Jr. in 1982 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

