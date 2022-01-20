HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $45.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “HeadHunter Group PLC provides an online recruitment platform. The company offers services which consist of career guidance, career consultation, jobs by profession and the opportunity to create a resume and receive automatically suitable job opportunities. HeadHunter Group PLC is based in Moscow, Russia. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of HeadHunter Group from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.60.

Shares of HHR stock opened at $38.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.69. HeadHunter Group has a 1-year low of $28.82 and a 1-year high of $68.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.28.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $64.46 million for the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 124.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that HeadHunter Group will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.714 per share. This is a positive change from HeadHunter Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.55. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. HeadHunter Group’s payout ratio is presently 39.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 977.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 915,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,802,000 after purchasing an additional 15,423 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,695,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in HeadHunter Group by 188.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 25,815 shares during the period. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in HeadHunter Group in the second quarter valued at $1,695,000. 50.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

