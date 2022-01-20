Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Price Target Increased to C$7.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HWX. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Headwater Exploration in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a buy rating and a C$7.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Headwater Exploration to C$7.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$7.00 to C$7.75 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.40.

Get Headwater Exploration alerts:

Shares of TSE HWX opened at C$6.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.53. Headwater Exploration has a 52 week low of C$2.71 and a 52 week high of C$6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$50.12 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Headwater Exploration will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Headwater Exploration Company Profile

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interest in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in New Brunswick.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.