Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 83.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,921 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,260,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,171,000 after purchasing an additional 50,142 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 149,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,771,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 45.0% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at about $4,406,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $851,185.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total value of $7,620,457.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,730 shares of company stock worth $10,678,810. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Melius upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.47.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $323.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $317.99 and its 200 day moving average is $305.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.71. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $247.41 and a one year high of $334.98.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.83%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

