Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $1.93 Million in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 214,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.10% of Patterson-UTI Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 117.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 147.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

PTEN stock opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 3.01. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $11.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.47.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). The company had revenue of $357.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.03 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 21.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -3.76%.

PTEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.25 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $10.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.