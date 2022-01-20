Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 104,699 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 31.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,699 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Qurate Retail worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 9,598 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 3rd quarter valued at about $592,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 198,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 80,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $7.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.87. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.00.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on QRTEA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qurate Retail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

In related news, Director Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $1,596,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRTEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.