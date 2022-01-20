Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCSG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 163.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 135,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 11.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 375,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,865,000 after purchasing an additional 38,726 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 6.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 62,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,352,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,693,000 after purchasing an additional 80,455 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director John Briggs sold 5,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $93,568.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on HCSG. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. William Blair downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $18.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.78. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $35.80.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $415.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.48 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

