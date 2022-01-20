Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,230,000 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the December 15th total of 10,400,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

NYSE HL opened at $5.78 on Thursday. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $9.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.13, a PEG ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.65 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 2.41%. Hecla Mining’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.0038 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently -18.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the third quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 162.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Hecla Mining during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Hecla Mining during the third quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HL shares. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.60.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

