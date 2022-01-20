Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,230,000 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the December 15th total of 10,400,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
NYSE HL opened at $5.78 on Thursday. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $9.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.13, a PEG ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.65 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 2.41%. Hecla Mining’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the third quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 162.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Hecla Mining during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Hecla Mining during the third quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HL shares. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.60.
Hecla Mining Company Profile
Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.
