Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF) Trading 28.4% Higher

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF)’s share price traded up 28.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.02 and last traded at $3.02. 1,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 10,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average of $2.13.

About Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF)

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG engages in the development, production, and distribution of technology for commercial and packaging printing. It operates through the Heidelberg Digital Technology and Heidelberg Lifecycle Solutions segments. The Heidelberg Digital Technology segment focuses on sheetfed offset business, label printing, print processing and digital printing.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.