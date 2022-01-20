Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €90.93 ($103.33).

HEN3 has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($100.00) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Warburg Research set a €108.00 ($122.73) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($121.59) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($95.45) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €93.00 ($105.68) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of HEN3 traded down €1.90 ($2.16) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €77.52 ($88.09). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 984,893 shares. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €103.00 ($117.05) and a one year high of €129.65 ($147.33). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €73.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €79.43.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

