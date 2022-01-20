Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,254 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 0.7% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $13,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 122,963 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,909,000 after buying an additional 14,944 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 755,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $275,694,000 after buying an additional 119,452 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total transaction of $28,690,408.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA traded up $11.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $371.88. 74,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,570,961. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $306.00 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $355.76.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.11%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MA. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.33.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

