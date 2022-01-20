Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,382 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $6,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 347.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

In related news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas K. Lane bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.47 per share, for a total transaction of $536,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WEC traded up $0.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.87. 12,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,578. The stock has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.25. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $99.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.728 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

