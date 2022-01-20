Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $11.62 Million Stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,917 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 173.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

LQD stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $128.40. 290,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,530,402. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.63. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $127.87 and a 52 week high of $136.78.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.