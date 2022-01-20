Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,815 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $7,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Motco boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 552.4% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of QUAL stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $135.18. 1,124,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.62.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.