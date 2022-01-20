Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2,036.00

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,036 ($27.78) and last traded at GBX 2,037 ($27.79), with a volume of 35021 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,069 ($28.23).

Several research analysts have commented on HIK shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($40.93) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,880 ($39.30) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 1st. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,460 ($33.57) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,460 ($33.57) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hikma Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,682 ($36.59).

The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.47. The company has a market capitalization of £4.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,220.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,402.62.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

