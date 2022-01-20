Hilton Capital Management LLC Buys 160,881 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 160,881 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 4.5% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $46,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $112.13. 150,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,260,974. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.69 and a 52 week high of $119.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.106 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

