Hilton Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 331.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $824,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP boosted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 384,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,132,000 after buying an additional 44,725 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Metropolitan Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,752,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Harvey Gutman sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $192,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of NYSE MCB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.00. 2,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $37.50 and a 12 month high of $115.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.10.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $46.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.95 million. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 13.40%. Research analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Metropolitan Bank Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

