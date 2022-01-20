Hilton Capital Management LLC Has $13.10 Million Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Hilton Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 142,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,664 shares during the quarter. Houlihan Lokey accounts for 1.3% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $13,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 3.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 419,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,349,000 after buying an additional 15,119 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,942,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 335,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,465,000 after acquiring an additional 15,024 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLI has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Houlihan Lokey stock traded up $3.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $107.62. 1,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,875. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.92 and its 200 day moving average is $98.56. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.38 and a 52 week high of $122.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.43%.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total value of $1,169,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 26.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

