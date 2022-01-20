Hilton Capital Management LLC Has $689,000 Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Hilton Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 93.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 651,843 shares during the quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $1,428,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 201,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,399,000 after buying an additional 29,257 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 22,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 2,321.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 777,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,129,000 after buying an additional 745,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 86,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. 48.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

AGNC traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $15.15. The company had a trading volume of 85,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,496,083. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.51 and its 200 day moving average is $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 126.92% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. AGNC Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 54.14%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.