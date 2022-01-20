Hilton Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RADI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 118.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 30.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Radius Global Infrastructure stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $14.26. 1,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,788. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.29. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $18.79.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

RADI has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radius Global Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Radius Global Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

In related news, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo sold 591,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $9,530,466.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $273,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,294,863 shares of company stock valued at $20,990,484 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

