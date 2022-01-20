Hilton Capital Management LLC Sells 17,400 Shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Hilton Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,400 shares during the quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.00% of HCI Group worth $9,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in HCI Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in HCI Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in HCI Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in HCI Group by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in HCI Group by 105,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCI Group alerts:

Shares of HCI traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.29. 2,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,883. The company has a market cap of $699.97 million, a PE ratio of 105.29 and a beta of 0.69. HCI Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.47 and a 52 week high of $139.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.56). HCI Group had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $99.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that HCI Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 258.06%.

HCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on HCI Group from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut HCI Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI).

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.