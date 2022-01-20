Hiveterminal Token (HVN) Trading Up 0% Over Last Week

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 20th. In the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hiveterminal Token has a market cap of $5.63 million and approximately $2,410.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hiveterminal Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005037 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00052499 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006918 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00114430 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token is a coin. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hiveterminal Token’s official website is www.hiveterminal.com . Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

Hiveterminal Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiveterminal Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hiveterminal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

