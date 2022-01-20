Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $39.56

Shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $39.56 and traded as high as $44.87. Home Bancorp shares last traded at $43.60, with a volume of 10,099 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $376.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.56.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $32.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.50 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 15.00%. As a group, analysts forecast that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.59%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 298,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 85,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $653,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

