Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Homology Medicines Inc. is a genetic medicines company. Its platform offers human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors to treat disease-causing mutations through gene correction, insertion and knockout. Homology Medicines Inc. is based in BEDFORD MA. “

Separately, Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.20.

Shares of FIXX opened at $3.47 on Wednesday. Homology Medicines has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $15.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.98. The stock has a market cap of $198.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of -0.59.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.06. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 44.87% and a negative net margin of 269.33%. The business had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.63 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Homology Medicines will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,650,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,418 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,471,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,316,000 after purchasing an additional 112,893 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,122,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,427,000 after purchasing an additional 570,099 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,253,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after purchasing an additional 750,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 718,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

