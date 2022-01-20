Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) PT Lowered to $9.00

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HNST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Honest from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.85.

Shares of NASDAQ HNST opened at $6.51 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Honest has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $23.88.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $82.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.92 million. Equities research analysts expect that Honest will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Honest news, CRO Rick Rexing sold 3,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brendan Sheehey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 555,775 shares of company stock worth $4,647,684 in the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HNST. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Honest during the second quarter worth about $114,788,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Honest during the second quarter worth about $107,115,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honest during the second quarter worth approximately $44,249,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honest during the second quarter worth approximately $38,811,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honest during the second quarter worth approximately $36,196,000. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

