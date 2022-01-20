Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Short Interest Update

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,630,000 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the December 15th total of 4,810,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.49, for a total value of $2,962,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 30,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.04, for a total value of $3,410,190.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,255 shares of company stock worth $15,633,956. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter worth $15,911,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter worth about $1,943,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 32.8% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HZNP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.75.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock traded down $1.47 on Thursday, reaching $86.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,362,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,463. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1 year low of $70.15 and a 1 year high of $120.54. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.58.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

