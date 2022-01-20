HSBC Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €281.00 Price Target

HSBC set a €281.00 ($319.32) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($284.09) price target on shares of Allianz in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Nord/LB set a €200.00 ($227.27) price target on shares of Allianz in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €246.00 ($279.55) price target on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($267.05) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €255.00 ($289.77) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €239.54 ($272.20).

Allianz stock opened at €223.80 ($254.32) on Monday. Allianz has a 12-month low of €167.30 ($190.11) and a 12-month high of €206.80 ($235.00). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €207.67 and a 200 day moving average price of €203.11.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

