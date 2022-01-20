Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets. The Company’s products include plugs, receptacles, connectors, lighting fixtures, high voltage test and measurement equipment and voice and data signal processing components. Hubbell Incorporated is based in SHELTON, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HUBB. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $197.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.77. Hubbell has a 52 week low of $149.07 and a 52 week high of $212.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $205.16 and its 200-day moving average is $198.10.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 20.80%. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Hubbell by 12.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Hubbell in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hubbell by 12,940.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Hubbell by 60.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hubbell

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

