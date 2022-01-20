Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €75.00 by Warburg Research

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been given a €75.00 ($85.23) target price by Warburg Research in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BOSS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.30 ($66.25) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($68.18) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($79.55) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €68.00 ($77.27) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €64.00 ($72.73) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hugo Boss presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €62.70 ($71.25).

Shares of ETR:BOSS opened at €53.34 ($60.61) on Tuesday. Hugo Boss has a one year low of €25.54 ($29.02) and a one year high of €59.98 ($68.16). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €54.01 and a 200-day moving average of €51.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion and a PE ratio of 79.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

