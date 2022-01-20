Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) General Counsel Jana J. Litsey Sells 6,000 Shares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $106,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $17.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.92 and its 200 day moving average is $15.41.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.26%.

Several research analysts have commented on HBAN shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays cut Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research cut Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,762,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,351,154,000 after acquiring an additional 51,806,488 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,936,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,740,034,000 after acquiring an additional 33,971,575 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,458,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,102,610,000 after acquiring an additional 19,606,401 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,671,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 158.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,940,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,976,000 after acquiring an additional 17,744,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.