Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Short Interest Update

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,670,000 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the December 15th total of 3,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HUN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.92.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUN. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUN opened at $37.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.19. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $38.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 21.13%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

