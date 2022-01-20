Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Shares Up 9.4%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) shares shot up 9.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.64 and last traded at $6.64. 103,574 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,932,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.07.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HUT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hut 8 Mining from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.47.

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $39.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.34 million. On average, analysts predict that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUT. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,557,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 1,760.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after purchasing an additional 840,489 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,558,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,090,000 after purchasing an additional 426,880 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,541,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,132,000. 14.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

