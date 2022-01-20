HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Short Interest Update

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600,000 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the December 15th total of 6,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

NYSE HUYA traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $6.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,941,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,021. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.85. HUYA has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $36.33. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.72.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $461.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.14 million. HUYA had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 9.98%. Analysts forecast that HUYA will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on HUYA from $13.20 to $11.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. China Renaissance Securities dropped their price objective on HUYA from $11.90 to $10.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on HUYA in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HUYA in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HUYA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of HUYA by 176.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of HUYA by 633.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HUYA during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of HUYA by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HUYA during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. 27.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUYA

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

