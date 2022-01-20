Hyatt Hotels Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($2.34) Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NYSE:H)

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.34) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.26). Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. The business had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.31 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.48) earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital raised Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Macquarie raised Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.10.

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $86.94 on Thursday. Hyatt Hotels has a 52-week low of $65.44 and a 52-week high of $99.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 15.0% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,392,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,800,000 after purchasing an additional 705,468 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter worth about $50,376,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 30.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,715,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,380,000 after purchasing an additional 638,658 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter worth about $32,274,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 221.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 580,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,720,000 after purchasing an additional 399,338 shares during the last quarter. 44.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider David Udell sold 2,500 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 46,580 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $4,369,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,929 shares of company stock valued at $4,666,071 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

