Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.46

Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.46 and last traded at $4.48, with a volume of 5263027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.82.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HYZN. Colliers Securities lowered Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. began coverage on Hyzon Motors in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hyzon Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hyzon Motors in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.40.

Get Hyzon Motors alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.79.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyzon Motors Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Craig Matthew Knight purchased 166,000 shares of Hyzon Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,364,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 12.13% of the company’s stock.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Hyzon Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyzon Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.