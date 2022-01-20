I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the December 15th total of 2,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 463,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of I-Mab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.85.

Get I-Mab alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in I-Mab during the second quarter worth $25,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in I-Mab during the third quarter worth $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in I-Mab by 303.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in I-Mab during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in I-Mab by 72.6% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMAB traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.94. 58,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,269. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.43. I-Mab has a twelve month low of $31.02 and a twelve month high of $85.40.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.