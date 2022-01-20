I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Shares Acquired by Tobam

Tobam raised its stake in shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) by 29.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 191,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in I-Mab were worth $13,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in I-Mab by 1,020.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,791,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,428,000 after buying an additional 1,631,988 shares in the last quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd grew its position in I-Mab by 72.2% in the third quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,701,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,009,000 after purchasing an additional 713,414 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in I-Mab by 2,415.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,133,000 after acquiring an additional 424,738 shares during the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of I-Mab by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 943,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,178,000 after buying an additional 413,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in I-Mab during the second quarter worth about $31,171,000. 45.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAB traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,269. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.43. I-Mab has a twelve month low of $31.02 and a twelve month high of $85.40.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IMAB shares. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of I-Mab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.85.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

