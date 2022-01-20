IAA (NYSE:IAA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $45.43

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $45.43 and last traded at $45.44, with a volume of 23906 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.32.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IAA shares. TheStreet upgraded IAA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.69.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). IAA had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 166.24%. The company had revenue of $420.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in IAA by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of IAA by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of IAA by 2.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in IAA by 121.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in IAA by 0.3% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 101,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IAA (NYSE:IAA)

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

