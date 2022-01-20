IAA (NYSE:IAA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $45.43

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $45.43 and last traded at $45.44, with a volume of 23906 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.32.
Several analysts recently weighed in on IAA shares. TheStreet upgraded IAA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.69.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in IAA by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of IAA by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of IAA by 2.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in IAA by 121.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in IAA by 0.3% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 101,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About IAA (NYSE:IAA)
IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.
