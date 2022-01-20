IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Shares Gap Up to $2.56

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.56, but opened at $2.78. IAMGOLD shares last traded at $2.79, with a volume of 15,367 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IAG. TD Securities reduced their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. raised their price target on IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 0.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts expect that IAMGOLD Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAG. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the third quarter worth $28,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 28.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,511 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 47.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,206 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the second quarter worth $82,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

