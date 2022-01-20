Iberdrola (BME:IBE) PT Set at €14.20 by Barclays

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) has been given a €14.20 ($16.14) price objective by Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

IBE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.50 ($13.07) target price on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.20 ($12.73) target price on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group set a €12.10 ($13.75) target price on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.30 ($12.84) price objective on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €13.00 ($14.77) price target on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iberdrola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €12.08 ($13.73).

Iberdrola has a 52-week low of €5.87 ($6.67) and a 52-week high of €7.30 ($8.30).

