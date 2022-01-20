ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH) Short Interest Update

ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ICC stock. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 129,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned about 3.94% of ICC as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICCH opened at $16.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. ICC has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $19.05.

ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.04 million for the quarter. ICC had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 7.10%.

About ICC

ICC Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the food and beverage industry. It operates as an insurance carrier primarily underwriting commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, worker’s compensation, and umbrella liability coverage for the food and beverage. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Rock Island, IL.

