Idavoll Network Price Down 5% Over Last Week (IDV)

Idavoll Network (CURRENCY:IDV) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. One Idavoll Network coin can now be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. Idavoll Network has a market capitalization of $8.95 million and approximately $188,497.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Idavoll Network has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00058175 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,128.88 or 0.07451176 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00063141 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,002.36 or 1.00025236 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00066355 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007816 BTC.

Idavoll Network Coin Profile

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 846,569,887 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

Idavoll Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idavoll Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idavoll Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idavoll Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

