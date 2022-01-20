Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.05

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 8556994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ideanomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

Get Ideanomics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $522.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of -0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.94.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). Ideanomics had a negative net margin of 108.04% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ideanomics, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Ideanomics news, CEO Alfred Poor purchased 62,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $74,940.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDEX. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ideanomics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ideanomics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. S&T Bank PA bought a new stake in Ideanomics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ideanomics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Ideanomics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Ideanomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Ideanomics, Inc is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Ideanomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideanomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.