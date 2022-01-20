Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Stock Price Up 1%

Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) shares rose 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.25 and last traded at $22.55. Approximately 474 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 2,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.32.

A number of research firms have commented on IDRSF. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Idorsia in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Idorsia in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Idorsia in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.38.

Idorsia Ltd. operates as a biopharmaceutical firm which focuses on discovery, development and commercialization of innovative medicines for unmet medical needs. The firm targets patients who are suffering with Fabry disease, insomnia, Cerebral vasospasm associated with aSAH and systemic lupus erythematosus.

