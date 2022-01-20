IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Price Target Raised to C$59.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$55.00 to C$59.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IGIFF. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TD Securities lifted their price target on IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC lifted their price target on IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on IGM Financial from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.44.

OTCMKTS IGIFF traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.02. IGM Financial has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $41.48.

IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.

